Christmas church services in Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall and Cleckheaton

Churches around North Kirklees are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

By Dominic Brown
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:30 pm
Rev Brunel James at St John's Church, Cleckheaton

With Christmas Day falling on a Saturday this year, many churches will be holding a number of services from Friday night through to Sunday morning.

If you are planning on attending a Christmas mass this year, here's a round-up of service times at churches in Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall and Cleckheaton, thanks to Churches Together.

Batley and Birstall

Batley Central Methodist Church: Christmas Day, 10am.

St Mary’s Church, Batley: Christmas Eve, 4.30pm - Children’s Christmas mass; Christmas Day, 10.30am - Mass of Christmas Day; Sunday, December 26, 10.30am - Feast of the Holy Family.

St Patrick’s Church, Birstall: Christmas Eve, 6.30pm - Children’s Christmas mass; Christmas Day, 12am - Midnight mass for Christmas, 9am - Mass of Christmas Day; Sunday, December 26, 9am - Feast of the Holy Family.

St Peter’s Church, Birstall: Christmas Eve, 4pm - Family friendly crib service, 11.30pm - Midnight communion; Christmas Day, 10am - Christmas communion with carols; Sunday, December 26, 10am - Quiet communion service.

St Saviour’s Church, Brownhill, Birstall: Christmas Eve, 11.30pm - Midnight communion; Christmas Day, 10am - Christmas communion.

Dewsbury

Dewsbury Team Parish Christmas Eve services: 4pm - Christingle at Dewsbury Minster; 6pm - Christingle at St John’s, Dewsbury Moor; 11pm - Midnight Communion at Dewsbury Minster.

Dewsbury Team Parish Christmas Day services: 9.30am - Holy Communion at Holy Trinity, Batley Carr; 10.30am - Holy Communion at Dewsbury Minster.

Dewsbury Baptist Church: Christmas Day, 9.30am - Christmas morning celebration; Boxing Day, 10.45am - Sunday morning service.

Elim Pentecostal Church: Christmas Day - 10.30am.

Longcauseway Church: Christmas Eve, 6.30pm - A festive service for all the family (with real donkeys); Christmas Day, 9.45am - Join the celebration; Sunday, December 26, 10.30am - Boxing Day service.

Lower Whitley Church: Christmas Eve, 4pm - Christingle, 11.30pm - Midnight mass; Sunday, December 26, 10.30am - Holy communion.

Thornhill Church: Christmas Eve, 11.30pm - Midnight mass; Christmas Day, 10am - Holy communion.

Cleckheaton

Cleckheaton Methodist Church: Christmas Eve, 5pm - Christingle service; Christmas Day, 10am - Christmas morning all age service.

The Parish of Our Lady of Unfailing Help and St Paul of the Cross: Christmas Eve masses - 4.30pm (Heckmondwike), 6.30pm (Cleckheaton); Christmas Day masses - 12am Midnight mass (Cleckheaton), 9.30am (Heckmondwike) and 11.30am (Cleckheaton).

St John’s Church: Christmas Eve, 5pm - Christingle carol service; Christmas Day, 11.15am - Christmas morning family communion.

St Luke’s Church: Christmas Eve, 7pm - Christmas Eve carol service; Christmas Day, 11am - Christmas morning family communion.

Whitechapel Church: Christmas Eve, 11.30pm - Midnight mass.

