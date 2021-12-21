Christmas church services in Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall and Cleckheaton

Rev Brunel James at St John's Church, Cleckheaton

With Christmas Day falling on a Saturday this year, many churches will be holding a number of services from Friday night through to Sunday morning.

If you are planning on attending a Christmas mass this year, here's a round-up of service times at churches in Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall and Cleckheaton, thanks to Churches Together.

Batley and Birstall

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batley Central Methodist Church: Christmas Day, 10am.

St Mary’s Church, Batley: Christmas Eve, 4.30pm - Children’s Christmas mass; Christmas Day, 10.30am - Mass of Christmas Day; Sunday, December 26, 10.30am - Feast of the Holy Family.

St Patrick’s Church, Birstall: Christmas Eve, 6.30pm - Children’s Christmas mass; Christmas Day, 12am - Midnight mass for Christmas, 9am - Mass of Christmas Day; Sunday, December 26, 9am - Feast of the Holy Family.

St Peter’s Church, Birstall: Christmas Eve, 4pm - Family friendly crib service, 11.30pm - Midnight communion; Christmas Day, 10am - Christmas communion with carols; Sunday, December 26, 10am - Quiet communion service.

St Saviour’s Church, Brownhill, Birstall: Christmas Eve, 11.30pm - Midnight communion; Christmas Day, 10am - Christmas communion.

Dewsbury

Dewsbury Team Parish Christmas Eve services: 4pm - Christingle at Dewsbury Minster; 6pm - Christingle at St John’s, Dewsbury Moor; 11pm - Midnight Communion at Dewsbury Minster.

Dewsbury Team Parish Christmas Day services: 9.30am - Holy Communion at Holy Trinity, Batley Carr; 10.30am - Holy Communion at Dewsbury Minster.

Dewsbury Baptist Church: Christmas Day, 9.30am - Christmas morning celebration; Boxing Day, 10.45am - Sunday morning service.

Elim Pentecostal Church: Christmas Day - 10.30am.

Longcauseway Church: Christmas Eve, 6.30pm - A festive service for all the family (with real donkeys); Christmas Day, 9.45am - Join the celebration; Sunday, December 26, 10.30am - Boxing Day service.

Lower Whitley Church: Christmas Eve, 4pm - Christingle, 11.30pm - Midnight mass; Sunday, December 26, 10.30am - Holy communion.

Thornhill Church: Christmas Eve, 11.30pm - Midnight mass; Christmas Day, 10am - Holy communion.

Cleckheaton

Cleckheaton Methodist Church: Christmas Eve, 5pm - Christingle service; Christmas Day, 10am - Christmas morning all age service.

The Parish of Our Lady of Unfailing Help and St Paul of the Cross: Christmas Eve masses - 4.30pm (Heckmondwike), 6.30pm (Cleckheaton); Christmas Day masses - 12am Midnight mass (Cleckheaton), 9.30am (Heckmondwike) and 11.30am (Cleckheaton).

St John’s Church: Christmas Eve, 5pm - Christingle carol service; Christmas Day, 11.15am - Christmas morning family communion.

St Luke’s Church: Christmas Eve, 7pm - Christmas Eve carol service; Christmas Day, 11am - Christmas morning family communion.