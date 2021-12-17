Care home residents 'overjoyed' by donations of Christmas decorations

Pictured on the left are Boothroyd Primary Academy teachers Mandi Reeve and Pam Goddard with children from the forest skills group. And on the right are Ashworth Grange resident, Bill Atkinson, and activities co-ordinator, Colette Senior

Ashworth Grange launched a Christmas tree decoration competition last month and has received lots of homemade baubles and tree decorations from local families and school children.

The residents themselves also rose to the challenge and have been busy making their own Christmas tree decorations from clay and painting them for the care home’s main Christmas tree, which is located in the reception area.

The competition has now come to an end and the residents have declared the forest skills class at Boothroyd Primary Academy in Dewsbury as the overall prize-winners, earning themselves a chocolate hamper.

The primary school class went to great lengths to create their very own Christmas tree, which they filled with homemade decorations for the residents to enjoy over Christmas.

Ashworth Grange resident, Bill Atkinson, and activities co-ordinator, Colette Senior, met with the children when they delivered their Christmas tree to the home.

Bill, who has been involved in putting up all of the care home’s 15 Christmas trees, said: “It was wonderful to meet these talented children and to see all the hard work they have put into their Christmas tree and its decorations.

"It is beautiful and will bring everyone here lots of joy over Christmas.”

Colette added: “We’d like to say a very big thank you to everyone who has entered our Christmas tree decoration competition.

"We received lots of very special decorations, including handmade pompoms and decorated baubles, which all look fabulous on our tree.

"But the overall winners had to be the children from Boothroyd Primary Academy for all their hard work and for spreading some Christmas magic here at Ashworth Grange.