Builder's £1.8m for schools and transport as part of development near Dewsbury

David Coe, land development director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West

Last year, Barratt Homes received planning permission for its Lockwood Fields development, a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes in Chidswell.

As part of the development, Barratt Homes has committed more than £1million to education facilities within the area, to provide additional primary and secondary school places.

A £3,500 Traffic Regulation Order contribution will also fund the reduction of speed limits in the area and £130,130 will go towards the Sustainable Travel Fund, which will include the delivery of Metrocards for residents of Lockwood Fields.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Coe, land and development director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the community in Chidswell through contributions made as a result of our brand new Lockwood Fields development.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the reception the new development receives from potential home buyers in the area.

"Barratt Homes is dedicated to creating quality homes, to help even more prospective home buyers find their perfect home.