I'm stressed about being able to afford food for my family as the colder months set in. We will be spending more on heating, and we’re barely making it through as it is. Can I use a food bank if I need to?

It’s understandable to be worried about affording food when you’re in a tough spot financially - especially with the cost of your bills rising. You’re not alone, as Citizens Advice helps lots of people in this position.

Food banks are community organisations that can help if you can’t afford food, or if you need emergency food, but you’ll usually need a referral before you can use one. You can get a referral for yourself and any family members you live with, including your partner.

You can find your nearest Citizens Advice and ask them to refer you to a food bank. They'll usually make an appointment for you to discuss your situation with an adviser, who will ask you some questions to check you’re eligible. If you are, they’ll give you a voucher for your nearest food bank.

October Column, KCALC: Using a Food Bank: What You Need to Know

Citizens Advice can also check if you should be getting any benefits you're not currently claiming, assist with budgeting, and tell you about other local help you could get.

You can also ask for a referral from another organisation, for example your GP, local council, housing association or social worker. When an organisation refers you to a food bank, they’ll give you a voucher and tell you where the food bank is - be sure to check if the voucher is only valid on a specific day.

When you visit the food bank, let them know if you have any allergies or dietary requirements - they should be able to help you. You’ll get a food parcel and it will usually contain enough food for three days, and you might also be able to get essential toiletries, like toothpaste or deodorant.

If you live in a rural area and can’t afford to travel, or you’re sick or disabled and can’t travel, the food bank might be able to deliver your food parcel - you can contact them to ask.

If the food bank is run by a church or other religious group, they'll still help you if you're not religious or from a different religion.

You’ll need another referral if you need to use the food bank again. Some have a limit on the number of times you can visit, but it's still worth asking. If you're in this situation, talk to an adviser at Citizens Advice.

The adviser will ask you some questions about your ongoing needs. They'll refer you to the food bank if they agree it's the best way to help you - and even if they can't refer you again, they'll give you advice on debt and benefits, if you need it.

You might be able to use some food banks without a referral, for example, if it’s run by a church or community group. The easiest way to find out if you need a referral is to contact your local food bank.

For more information on getting a refund, take a look at the Citizens Advice website.

If you would like support with any of the issues above, contact Kirklees Citizens Advice and Law Centre on 0808 278 7896, fill in our online form at www.kcalc.org.uk/contact-us, or drop into our Dewsbury Contact Centre on Mondays and Tuesdays, 09:30-15:00