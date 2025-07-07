Column: Politically Thinking with Kim Leadbeater MP
This time of year also marks the anniversary of my sister’s murder. It’s never an easy time, but as a family we draw strength from Great Get Together events taking place across the country, upholding Jo’s belief in strong communities. I took part in the 9th ‘Run for Jo’ at Oakwell Hall in Birstall. It was a fantastic day and I am very grateful to the dedicated volunteers who organise it, and everyone who attended.
A year ago, I was back at Westminster after the general election with a new Labour government tackling the many problems it inherited. The Prime Minister recognised how dangerous the world has become and took swift action to boost defence spending, support our armed forces and veterans and engage with our allies to protect our national interests.
That meant less money for other things, and there is still a huge amount of work ahead, but despite the ups and downs of the past year, I’m proud of what has been achieved.
We launched a 10-year NHS plan and delivered twice as many extra hospital appointments as we promised, with the lowest waiting times in 2 years. We’ve started to recruit 13,000 new Neighbourhood Police Officers, banned failing water bosses’ bonuses, announced plans to improve transport, boosted grassroots sports funding, and secured trade agreements with the USA, India & Europe.
June saw my Private Members’ Bill pass through the House of Commons; MPs voted to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults with less than 6 months to live, with strict eligibility criteria and multiple safeguards. I’m incredibly grateful for the support I have received from so many people. The Bill now progresses to the House of Lords for further debate.
Here in Spen Valley, it's always a joy to support some of our many groups and events. I held my regular ‘Friends of Mirfield’ meeting where we discussed ‘Road Safety’, hearing from West Yorkshire’s Police & Crime Commissioner Alison Lowe, about the ‘Vision Zero’ strategy. I attended Eliza's Picnic at West End Park, organised by an inspirational local family supporting local charities, visited Birkenshaw Primary School for their 70th Birthday, celebrating a wonderful local school with a rich history, went to the Summer Garden Party at St Peter’s Church in Hartshead to chat to residents and support this beautiful local church, and I marked Armed Forces Day in Cleckheaton with veterans, cadets and members of our armed forces.
I am working with volunteers in Heckmondwike on this year’s Christmas Lights; we are looking to local businesses for sponsorship, so over the next few years we can restore them to their former glory.
Please contact my office if you would like more information about my work: [email protected]
Have a lovely Summer,
Kim