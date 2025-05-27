Citizens Advice: Could unpaid work help in getting a job?

My son and I are both struggling to find work right now. He’s just finished university and looking for his first job, and I’m retired but need to top up my income. We’ve both been sending out applications for a while now, could unpaid work help us find something?

Whether you’re trying to get into work for the first time or after time off, finding a job can be really challenging.

It’s always a good idea to think about what skills or experience you could be missing for the kind of work you want, especially when feeling stuck after weeks or months of sending out job applications.

If you can afford to take unpaid work, it can be a good way to plug gaps in your CV and get a taste for different types of jobs. These sorts of roles usually come in the form of volunteering, work experience, or internships.

If you receive welfare benefits, you should check the Citizens Advice website or speak to an adviser before taking unpaid work.[1]

And because the rules around unpaid internships are complicated, you should get advice on being paid less than minimum wage before applying to this type of role.[2]

Volunteer roles are often well-defined and can expose you to specific types of work, whether you’re looking for experience in an office or something more practical, like supporting people in your local community. Charities, including Citizens Advice, usually have a range of opportunities available.

Being a volunteer doesn’t just give you a chance to learn and improve skills that are transferable to paid work, it can also help you gain confidence and self-esteem in a professional setting and provide structure to your day or week.

This can set you up well for job applications and interviews by showing employers you’ve got transferable skills, relevant experience, and are ready to enter paid work. Just like any job advert, you can find plenty of volunteering opportunities online, so it’s well worth seeing what’s out there if you’re interested.

If you would like support with any of the issues above, contact Kirklees Citizens Advice and Law Centre on 0808 278 7896, fill in our online form at www.kcalc.org.uk/contact-us, or drop into our Dewsbury Contact Centre on Mondays and Tuesdays, 9.30am-3pm.