As the government urges households to prepare for a potential national emergency, Martin Lewis says stocking up on basic items like torches and tinned food is just common sense.

The UK government has warned that we must now be on a war footing — and consumer expert Martin Lewis says preparing for power cuts and disruption is just common sense.

In a stark new national security strategy, ministers have said that the UK should "actively prepare for the possibility of the UK coming under direct threat, potentially in a wartime scenario". The report also warned of rising cyber attacks, biological threats and attacks on critical infrastructure, adding that hostile powers are already trying to stoke division and spread misinformation.

The 2025 warning came just weeks after Martin Lewis said he was urging families to stock up on basics that would keep them safe during a power outage or supply chain failure — not out of fear, but because they are sensible precautions. Appearing on This Morning in May after widespread Spanish blackouts, he said:

“A torch and some spare batteries in your house, because we get power cuts for normal reasons – floods and weather incidents.”

“A bit of tinned food, a little bit of water always kept stocked up is useful.”

“A wind-up radio.”

“A power bank to charge your mobile phone – fully charged in your house – because that gives you a torch, a radio, and communication.”

With the UK’s new national strategy calling for an “all-of-society effort” to become more secure and resilient, many families are already building up home emergency kits. These aren’t about panic – they’re about peace of mind, making sure you can cope for a few days without water, electricity or access to shops or services.

Here’s a basic emergency checklist based on UK government and British Red Cross guidance, with product links to help you source each item:

The Red Cross also recommends keeping these items in one place, ideally near your front door or in a grab-and-go bag. For maximum convenience, you can also buy a ready-made 72-hour emergency kit for £241, including food, water, gloves, a first aid kit and torch — ideal to throw in the boot of your car or store at home.

The government’s wider strategy includes a major investment in border security, shipbuilding and AI development, as well as a new £1bn programme to establish national biosecurity centres across the UK. Ministers say these measures are a response to rising threats from countries like Russia and Iran, and efforts to protect the UK’s energy supply and communications networks from disruption.

Martin Lewis was clear that his advice wasn’t about stoking fear: “None of these will ever be needed either. But it isn’t unsensible to have those things.”

The message is clear: don’t panic – but do prepare.

