Kind-hearted volunteers have helped to tidy Batley Cemetery as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

Volunteers from Batley Cemetery Support Group, the Friends of Batley Station and residents from Charles Jones Court Batley gathered at the town’s cemetery on Saturday, March 22 to help tidy it as part of the Great British Spring Clean 2025.

In total, 16 volunteers, aged between 13 and 83, worked for 90 minutes and in that time filled 25 bags of rubbish.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Our initial target was for eight volunteers to pick for an hour and collect 12 bags of rubbish.

“Well, we smashed all three targets. We had 16 volunteers who worked for 90 minutes and filled 25 bags.”

The Great British Spring Clean is a national environmental campaign run by Keep Britain Tidy and is now into its tenth year.

The campaign, which ran from Friday, March 21 to Saturday, April 6, aims to get people in communities across the country working together to get rubbish off the ground, safely collected and recycled.