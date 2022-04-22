Dewsbury man jailed for 17 years for multiple sex offences including rape

Adnan Afzal, 35, who lived in the Dewsbury area, was sentenced for six sexual offences including rape at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday).

The 34-year old was sentenced for rape, attempted rape, and sexual assaults on his victim, which took place between 2017 and 2019 in the Kirklees area.

One of the sexual assaults took place when the victim was a young teenager.

Adnan Afzal

He was jailed for 17 years with an extended licence period of six years, making for a 23-year term in total.

Afzal was arrested in by officers from the Kirklees Police Child Safeguarding Team in 2019 after the offences were first reported by the victim and her family.

He was found guilty of all six offences by a jury following a four-day trial at Leeds Crown Court.

DC Samantha Smith, of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Team, said: “I want to praise the courage of the victim in this case in coming forwards and reporting the offending Afzal subjected her to.

“We welcome the sentence he has received, which reflects the very serious nature of his sentencing and his refusal to admit his crimes against his victim and put her and her family through the ordeal of a trial.