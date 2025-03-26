NHS staff can save HUNDREDS with these discounts this Mother's Day

More than 1.5 million NHS employees guard our health frontlines every day | Shutterstock/NHS

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the people who care for us - and no one fits the bill quite like our NHS staff.

With more than 1.5 million NHS employees guarding our frontlines to provide vital support for our everyday needs.

They can now treat their loved ones guilt-free thanks to these NHS discounts.

Steve Bater, who runs the NHS discount page, said: “Our NHS workers go above and beyond every single day.

“Mother’s Day is the perfect time to give back to the people who give so much, and thanks to these NHS discounts, staff can treat their loved ones without stretching their budget.

“Whether it’s a bunch of flowers, a relaxing spa day or a family meal out, these exclusive NHS deals help our healthcare heroes celebrate Mother’s Day in style.”

Thankfully, a number of brands have kindly offered these frontline staff money off their purchases.

So here’s a roundup of some of the best NHS discounts for Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 30).

Bloom & Wild: 25% Off Flowers

Sending flowers to your mum or loved one?

New Key Worker customers can get a jaw-dropping 25% off Bloom & Wild’s beautiful bouquets.

Simply verify your employment to receive your Key Worker & Blue Light discount code.

Spabreaks: 10% Off with NHS Discount Offers

A relaxing spa day never goes amiss. NHS staff can take 10% off their next (much needed!) spa break by using a special code available at nhsdiscountoffers.co.uk.

Skin+Me Personalised Skincare: 1st Box Free

Looking for a thoughtful self-care gift? NHS staff can enjoy their 1st and 5th month of personalised skincare from Skin+Me for just £4.99 each. A brilliant beauty present for mums who deserve some pampering.

LOOKFANTASTIC: 22% Off Selected Beauty & Fragrance

Treat her to her favourite perfume or skincare treats. Healthcare workers can now access exclusive LOOKFANTASTIC discounts with 22% off selected items. Just verify your employment to unlock your NHS discount code.

TUI Holidays for Heroes: Save up to £200

Surprise your mum with a dreamy weekend escape! NHS staff can save up to £200 on holidays departing between May and October 2025 with an extra £100 off exclusively for key workers. Minimum spend and T&Cs apply.

Toby Carvery: 20% Off Food (Weekdays Only)

Treat your mother to a hearty meal out. NHS workers can enjoy 20% off food at Toby Carvery restaurants, Monday to Friday, by showing their Blue Light Card code. Note: This offer isn’t valid on Mothering Sunday itself, but perfect for an early or late week celebration.

The Cinema Society: 40% Off Cinema Tickets (Vue & Odeon included)

Fancy a film night together? NHS workers can save up to 40% on cinema tickets with The Cinema Society, covering major chains like Vue and Odeon, plus hundreds of independents.

Photobox: 55% Off Personalised Gifts

Capture special memories with 55% off thoughtful gifts at Photobox—like personalised photo albums, canvases, and keepsakes just right for Mother’s Day.

Lovetheatre: 10% Off Theatre Tickets, West End Shows

For mums who love a night at the theatre, NHS workers can get 10% off tickets to London’s top West End shows via Lovetheatre. Discount is automatically applied. EE Mobile: 20% off Pay Monthly Plans

NHS Staff can get 20% off pay monthly mobile, SIM only and mobile broadband plans for you and up to 4 of your friends or family with their EE Perks scheme. Pandora Jewellery: Mother's Day 3 For 2 If you buy two items of jewellery at Pandora you get the 3rd item FREE. Applies to all jewellery this Mother's Day.