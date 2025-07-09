Carplus celebrates 10 years of success | Carplus

A leading name in UK car finance brokering is excited to announce their 10-year anniversary today (9).

Launched in 2015 as a small team, Carplus has turned into a national operation.

Employing over 50 staff, this broker has helped thousands of drivers finance their vehicles across the country - and have built strong partnerships with more than 15 lenders over the last decade.

It all started with a mission to simplify the car finance process.

The founders saw a gap in the market for a broker that offered fair, flexible and fast finance options for people from all backgrounds - and that vision has become reality.

Carplus CEO Roman Danaev commented: “Reaching ten years means everything to us.

“It shows how much our customers trust us and how hard our team works every day.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built together, and we’re looking forward to helping even more people in the years ahead.”

It comes following Carplus’ biggest challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As some lenders withdrew from the market, Carplus worked hard to maintain customer support and rebuild lost partnerships.

They eventually emerged stronger, with new lender relationships in place and more flexible deals available than ever before - and have since grown internally.

The business now operates from its headquarters in Borehamwood.

A strong company culture has helped drive performance, with many employees citing personal growth, recognition and teamwork as key reasons for their success.

Carplus has helped thousands of customers over the years, many of whom returned and referred friends and family.

On Trustpilot, Carplus is proud to have a 4.9 rating from nearly 3,000 reviews with 97% of customers saying they would use the company again.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its services and continue developing technology that simplifies the finance process.

Carplus already provides same-day approvals and online tools that make it easier for customers to compare deals, calculate payments and apply with confidence.

With an eye on the future of mobility, Carplus is also investing in electric vehicle finance.

As the UK moves towards a greener transport system, the company aims to support customers through the transition with tailored finance options and expert guidance.

Ten years on, Carplus remains committed to its founding goal: helping people secure the right car finance without stress or confusion.

The company is now preparing for its next chapter, with a clear focus on growth, customer experience and long-term sustainability.