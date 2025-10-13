West Yorkshire's Brownfield Housing Fund awarded £20m extra funding

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin welcomes the cash boost to support the building of more new and affordable homes on brownfield sites.

A major boost for housebuilding in the region has been announced by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, in the form of an additional £20 million to expand the Brownfield Housing Fund.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extra government funding is confirmed ahead of a meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on October 16.

It reflects the strong performance of the region’s Brownfield Housing Fund to date, and is welcomed by the Mayor as a major vote of confidence in West Yorkshire’s ambitious pipeline of regeneration schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will help to accelerate the delivery of homes across the region.

The now £110 million fund, which sees the Combined Authority work with the private sector, local authorities and housing associations to unlock new developments, is already allocated and on track to exceed its original target for homes started on-site.

As a result of the uplift, construction of hundreds of additional homes will start by March 2029, taking the programme’s overall figure to over 6,000 homes.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Everyone deserves a safe, secure roof over their head, and this extra funding is a strong vote of confidence in our housebuilding success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By regenerating brownfield land first, we’re building the right homes in the right places – affordable, cheaper-to-heat and better-connected – while protecting our vital green spaces.

“Devolution is working for West Yorkshire, empowering us to deliver record numbers of affordable homes, to give people the security that can only start with a decent home.”

In further support for people in need of affordable housing, the Combined Authority has been awarded £100,000 from the government’s new Rough Sleeping Prevention and Recovery initiative – part of a wider £84 million package to tackle homelessness this Winter.

The region is also set to benefit from long-term housebuilding certainty through a share of the new 10-year, £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes Programme, which will help partners to plan and deliver new homes at scale and at speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding announcement follows the selection of Leeds South Bank by the government as one of the most promising locations for a ‘new town’ – that should help unlock at least 10,000 new homes within the South Bank masterplan.

West Yorkshire has already delivered more affordable homes than at any time since the global financial crash.