A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this picturesque two bedroom detached hall, situated in a highly regarded and sought after location.

Combs Hall on Combs Road, Thornhill is set within a walled garden and is filled with an abundance of character and history - with a date stone originating back to 1661.

The property is registered with Historic England noting many features such as bevelled windows, a large open fireplace with working chimney in the kitchen, and the central staircase.

With two large bedrooms, a family bathroom, sitting room, store room, vaulted wine cellar and family kitchen with beamed architecture and stunning open fireplace, the estate agents feel that the property could be modified to suit the needs of the new owners.

Externally, the property features large wrap-around gardens with a well maintained lawn, sitting in a conservation area with a tree lined approach from Combs Road.

With a walled garden and evidence of historical architecture, the property has a large out building, which was formerly used as a Brew House, and additional garden store for lawn mower and tools.

The current owners have advised that they have previously looked into the potential of either extending the main house to connect to the Brew House or converting the Brew House into a granny annex.

Planning permission has not yet been applied for but with a wealth of character including fabulous beamed apex ceiling and original fireplace, the estate agents suggest due diligence must be conducted to explore the fabulous potential this offers.

Viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

Combs Hall on Combs Road, Thornhill, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £489,999.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

1. Family kitchen

2. Family kitchen

3. Open fireplace with working chimney in the kitchen

4. Sitting room