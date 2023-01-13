A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this modern five bedroom detached family home situated in the sought after location of Birstall.

With a spacious living accommodation, quality finish and attention to detail throughout, this property on Norwood Drive in Birstall would make the most exceptional modern family home.

Having been refurbished to the highest standard by the current owners, this home briefly comprises a large entrance hallway, superb kitchen/family room, dining room, living room, utility room, playroom/office and ground floor W.C.

Upstairs, the first floor landing provides access to four large bedrooms, the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe (which could be converted into an en-suite) and the family bathroom.

Outside continues the modern theme that is presented throughout the home, with the garden providing the perfect area for a family to entertain and relax with numerous patios and decked areas.

To the head of the property is also a separate enclosed store facility, which in addition to the integral garage at the front of the property provides excellent storage.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Norwood Drive in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £460,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 975491.

1. Kitchen This property on Norwood Drive in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £460,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/family room This property on Norwood Drive in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £460,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3. Living room This property on Norwood Drive in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £460,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. Dining room This property on Norwood Drive in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £460,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales