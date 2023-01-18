A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this exceptional stunning four bedroom detached cottage situated in a highly regarded and sought after residential location.

Offering spacious accommodation, Duxbury Cottage in Liversedge was constructed approximately four years ago to the most exacting standards and is perfectly placed within easy access of junctions 25 and 26 of the motorway network - providing a convenient commute into nearby towns and cities.

Occupying an above average sized plot with substantial gardens to the rear of the property, which has been constructed from reclaimed brick, this property can be occupied with the absolute minimum of expense.

Benefitting from UPVC double glazing, gas central heating system, detached garage and ample off street parking, the property also briefly comprises imposing entrance/dining hall, dining kitchen/family room, lounge, guest cloakroom/downstairs W.C, utility room, galleried landing, four bedrooms with en-suites to the master and guest bedroom, family bathroom and attractive well maintained private gardens.

viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

Duxbury Cottage in Liversedge is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793992.

1. Dining kitchen/family room

2. Entrance/dining room

3. Lounge

4. Utility room