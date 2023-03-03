A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this 1920’s, detached, four bedroom property situated in the sought after location of Mirfield.

New to the market, this highly individual stone built detached property on Knowl Road, Mirfield dates back to the 1920's.

Set within a large plot, the property is ideally situated within walking distance of local amenities and Mirfield town centre, with the railway station within close proximity and good schools nearby.

Offering a wealth of character and maintaining a lot of original features throughout the property briefly comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining kitchen, utility room, cloaks/WC, separate dining room, spacious inner hall with a wrap around staircase, family bathroom, four bedrooms and a spacious landing.

Externally, the property has substantial mature gardens surrounding the property with a driveway to the side, with enough room to park three to four cars, and outbuildings.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Knowl Road, Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 908269.

1 . Entrance hall

2 . Lounge

3 . Kitchen

4 . Dining area