A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this stunning four bedroom detached property in Cleckheaton.

This stunning detached family home on Snelsins Road, is presented to a very high standard throughout with bespoke built in furniture, tailor made blinds and curtains, underfloor heating, music system and more.

On the ground floor of the property the spacious accommodation comprises an entrance hallway with built in storage, impressive kitchen/diner/living space, lounge, utility room and study.

To the first floor the large landing/seating area leads off to the four double bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefiting from a dressing room and en-suite bathroom. This floor also comprises the house bathroom which features an impressive freestanding bath.

To the front of the property gates open up to the driveway with enough parking spaces for four to five cars. This then leads onto a double garage with an electric door, which is currently being used and fitted out as a gymnasium.

The double garage has recently been converted, fully insulated, plastered, and finished to a high standard. However, the garage doors remain fully functional giving any prospective buyer the opportunity to use this space to their individual needs.

This space is also an excellent additional space for a family who may want to use this as an entertainment room or additional storage.

Externally, the property also comprises gardens to the side and rear, patio area and glass balustrade.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,950.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 908268.

1 . Entrance hallway This property on Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,950. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . kitchen/diner/living space This property on Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,950. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Lounge This property on Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,950. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom This property on Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £699,950. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales