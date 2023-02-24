The opportunity has arisen to purchase this wonderful detached family home situated in the sought after location of Mirfield.

Quarry House in Mirfield is a wonderful, stone built detached residence, which was built in 1888 and extended some years later.

The spacious plot offers the ideal living accommodation for a family with its convenient location close to local schools and shops, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property is located on the edge of Mirfield on Quarryfields in a sought after, quiet location and is within easy access to local amenities and the surrounding town centres.

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, dining room, rear hall, utility room, shower room, bathroom and five bedrooms, one with en-suite.

The lower ground floor has been converted to offer additional bedroom and office space with plumbing for kitchen and shower room facilities. This can be accessed from the main house and from the rear garden making it a perfect self contained annex.

Planning permission was also granted - which has now lapsed - to erect a further detached dwelling at the side of the existing property.

Externally, the property benefits from having a larger than average rear garden with a well-maintained lawned area and Yorkshire stone paved patio area, which is surrounded by mature trees, shrubs and planted borders.

A shed is also situated to the rear of the property.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

Quarry House in Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 015258.

1 . Entrance Hall

2 . Kitchen

3 . Lounge

4 . Bedroom