Take a look inside this unique barn conversion for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove

A wonderful opportunity has arisen to purchase this incredible four bedroom detached barn conversion in Mirfield.

By Jessica Barton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

This property on Wellhouse Lane in Mirfield is totally unique to the market with flexible accommodation throughout and a wealth of character.

Benefiting from underfloor heating, solid oak doors, floor to ceiling glass entrance hallway and beamed and trussed ceilings this property is one not to be missed.

The property briefly comprises an entrance hallway, solid oak staircase, large dining kitchen, utility room, downstairs cloaks/WC and Lounge.

From the first floor landing the property comprises four bedrooms - with the main bedroom benefiting from en-suite facilities - and a family bathroom.

To the outside of the property there is a sweeping block paved driveway to park several vehicles and side access leading to a patio seating area with further garden mainly laid to lawn.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 908269.

1. Entrance hall

2. Dining/kitchen

3. Dining/kitchen

4. Dining/kitchen

