News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500.
This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500.
This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500.

Take a look inside one of the most expensive homes for sale in Cleckheaton on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this incredible five bedroom detached property on the outskirts of Cleckheaton.

By Jessica Barton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:30 BST

Set back on its own private driveway, this property on Green Lane is a stunning home with a delightful south facing rear garden and pleasant far reaching views.

Internally the ground floor of the property briefly comprises an entrance hall, with an impressive sweeping staircase, ground floor W.C, cloakroom, open plan kitchen, dining room, utility room, snug/fifth bedroom and large sitting room with double French doors which open into the south facing sunroom.

The first floor hosts an opulent house bathroom, which has a large jacuzzi style spa bath and separate shower unit, the master bedroom and three double bedrooms.

Externally this property benefits from a double garage with remote control electric doors. There is also a generous front garden with scope to extend the parking provision to cater for a caravan or motorhome.

The rear garden is a landscaped delight which is south facing, has good levels of privacy, enclosed and flat with a charming alfresco dining terrace and potting shed.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

Take a look inside this beautiful cottage for sale in Batley on Rightmove

Take a look inside this incredible family home for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove

This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500.

1. Entrance hall

This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500.

2. Open plan kitchen

This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500.

3. Dining room

This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500.

4. Utility room

This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
RightmoveCleckheatonGreen LaneBatleyDewsbury