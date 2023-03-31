A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this incredible five bedroom detached property on the outskirts of Cleckheaton.

Set back on its own private driveway, this property on Green Lane is a stunning home with a delightful south facing rear garden and pleasant far reaching views.

Internally the ground floor of the property briefly comprises an entrance hall, with an impressive sweeping staircase, ground floor W.C, cloakroom, open plan kitchen, dining room, utility room, snug/fifth bedroom and large sitting room with double French doors which open into the south facing sunroom.

The first floor hosts an opulent house bathroom, which has a large jacuzzi style spa bath and separate shower unit, the master bedroom and three double bedrooms.

Externally this property benefits from a double garage with remote control electric doors. There is also a generous front garden with scope to extend the parking provision to cater for a caravan or motorhome.

The rear garden is a landscaped delight which is south facing, has good levels of privacy, enclosed and flat with a charming alfresco dining terrace and potting shed.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Green Lane, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £599.500.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

Entrance hall

Open plan kitchen

Dining room

Utility room