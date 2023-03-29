A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this well presented, five bedroom, detached family home situated in the prestigious Thornhill Edge in Dewsbury.

Occupying flexible accommodation over three levels, this property on Daleside offers an exquisite family home with panoramic south facing views.

Internally, the property briefly comprises an entrance hallway with open staircase,utility room, stunning kitchen/breakfast room, dining area and lounge, both with bi-folding doors leading onto the sun terrace.

To the lower ground floor is a large basement storage room, home office, family room with patio doors leading onto the rear garden, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, opening to sitting area making most of the views with full height windows.

To the first floor there are four bedrooms, two having fitted wardrobes, and a house bathroom furnished with a modern white suite.

Externally, the property comprises a double width driveway, which provides ample off-street parking and leads to an integral double garage.

The pathway to the side of the property leads to a split-level garden area with extensive decking and patio area and further lawned garden with private seating area.

This property is a truly enviable family home located between Wakefield and Dewsbury, with easy access to the motorway network, numerous walks, cycle paths and stunning countryside views.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 668611.

1 . Entrance hallway

2 . Kitchen/breakfast room

3 . Dining area

4 . Sun terrace