Take a look inside this stylish villa for sale in Batley on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive six bedroom semi-detached villa in Batley.

By Jessica Barton
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST

Accessed via a private road and tucked away on the edge of Upper Batley lies this spacious Victorian villa which offers unrivalled privacy and seclusion.

Boasting many original features, this beautifully presented family home occupies very substantial gardens - extending to approximately two acres - as well as ample parking, a double garage and a separate workshop which could be converted into a self contained annexe.

Internally the spacious accommodation comprises a cellar, porch, reception hallway, dining room, kitchen, living room, downstairs WC and conservatory.

To the first floor is a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite facilities, two additional double bedrooms and family bathroom.

There are also a further three double bedrooms and WC to the second floor.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 4081.

1. Entrance hall

1. Entrance hall

This property on Mostyn Villas in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £695,000.

2. Kitchen

2. Kitchen

This property on Mostyn Villas in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £695,000.

3. Lounge

3. Lounge

This property on Mostyn Villas in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £695,000.

4. Dining room

4. Dining room

This property on Mostyn Villas in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £695,000.

