A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive six bedroom semi-detached villa in Batley.

Accessed via a private road and tucked away on the edge of Upper Batley lies this spacious Victorian villa which offers unrivalled privacy and seclusion.

Boasting many original features, this beautifully presented family home occupies very substantial gardens - extending to approximately two acres - as well as ample parking, a double garage and a separate workshop which could be converted into a self contained annexe.

Internally the spacious accommodation comprises a cellar, porch, reception hallway, dining room, kitchen, living room, downstairs WC and conservatory.

To the first floor is a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite facilities, two additional double bedrooms and family bathroom.

There are also a further three double bedrooms and WC to the second floor.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Mostyn Villas in Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £695,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 4081.

1 . Entrance hall

2 . Kitchen

3 . Lounge

4 . Dining room

