This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000.
This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000.

Take a look inside this incredible £1.1m property for sale near Dewsbury on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this incredible five bedroom detached property near Dewsbury.

By Jessica Barton
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Dating back to the 1800s, Smithy Brook Farm on Thornhill Road has been redecorated and refurbished to the highest standard, making it the perfect modern family home.

The property briefly comprises a living room, lounge, study, dining room, kitchen/diner, boot room, utility, WC, TV lounge, gym and carport.

Moving to the first floor the property also comprises five bedrooms, two benefiting from en-suites, and a family bathroom.

Externally the property consists of decking to the front, which overlooks the large expanse of lawn, a stream and a summer room to the front, which is currently used as a gym.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 908580.

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000.

1. Dining room

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000.

2. Kitchen/diner

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000.

3. Lounge

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000. Photo: Rightmove

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000.

4. Living room

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000. Photo: Rightmove

