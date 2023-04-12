A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this incredible five bedroom detached property near Dewsbury.

Dating back to the 1800s, Smithy Brook Farm on Thornhill Road has been redecorated and refurbished to the highest standard, making it the perfect modern family home.

The property briefly comprises a living room, lounge, study, dining room, kitchen/diner, boot room, utility, WC, TV lounge, gym and carport.

Moving to the first floor the property also comprises five bedrooms, two benefiting from en-suites, and a family bathroom.

Externally the property consists of decking to the front, which overlooks the large expanse of lawn, a stream and a summer room to the front, which is currently used as a gym.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Thornhill Road in Middlestown is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,100,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 908580.

Dining room

Kitchen/diner

Lounge

Living room

