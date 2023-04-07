A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this wonderful five bedroom cottage in the heart of Dewsbury’s countryside.

Nestled away in the highly sought after village of Thornhill Edge lies this truly spectacular cottage on Edge Road.

Having been modernised by the current owners, taking full advantage of the stunning views to the rear, this property would make the perfect family home.

Entering through the formal hallway, the cottage briefly comprises a lounge, with balcony, two ground floor bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Downstairs the property comprises an open plan sitting room, utility and kitchen/dining room, which is an ideal for entertaining. There is also a separate door to the garden, allowing the outdoors to truly come inside.

Moving up to the first floor, the property also benefits from an open studio space/playroom, study, a further two bedrooms and a separate shower room.

However, the best bit about the first floor is the secret cinema room. Tucked away behind a bookshelf within the study, the fully functional darkened room with lazy chairs and projector creates a very luxurious space. This room also could be used as a fifth bedroom.

Externally the property hosts picturesque views, a hot tub and garden pergola which frames the scenery ahead.

The garden space is ideal for entertaining throughout the year and emulates the country lifestyle.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 975491.

