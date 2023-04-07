News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
2 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
3 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
16 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000.This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000.
This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000.

Take a look inside this beautiful cottage for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this wonderful five bedroom cottage in the heart of Dewsbury’s countryside.

By Jessica Barton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Nestled away in the highly sought after village of Thornhill Edge lies this truly spectacular cottage on Edge Road.

Having been modernised by the current owners, taking full advantage of the stunning views to the rear, this property would make the perfect family home.

Entering through the formal hallway, the cottage briefly comprises a lounge, with balcony, two ground floor bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Downstairs the property comprises an open plan sitting room, utility and kitchen/dining room, which is an ideal for entertaining. There is also a separate door to the garden, allowing the outdoors to truly come inside.

Moving up to the first floor, the property also benefits from an open studio space/playroom, study, a further two bedrooms and a separate shower room.

However, the best bit about the first floor is the secret cinema room. Tucked away behind a bookshelf within the study, the fully functional darkened room with lazy chairs and projector creates a very luxurious space. This room also could be used as a fifth bedroom.

Externally the property hosts picturesque views, a hot tub and garden pergola which frames the scenery ahead.

The garden space is ideal for entertaining throughout the year and emulates the country lifestyle.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 975491.

Take a look inside this unique barn conversion for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove

Take a look inside one of the most expensive homes for sale in Cleckheaton on Rightmove

Take a look inside this incredible family home for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove

This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000.

1. Sitting room

This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000.

2. Kitchen

This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000.

3. Dining area

This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000.

4. Utility room

This property on Edge Road in Dewsbury is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £495,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
RightmoveDewsburyCleckheatonMirfield