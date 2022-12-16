A fabulous opportunity has arisen to purchase this spacious family home situated in a highly regarded residential area.

The property, which is situated in Brearley Gardens, Liversedge, offers an impressive four bedroom detached house which is delightfully positioned on an exclusive, gated development - making it the perfect family home.

Situated over two floors this beautifully presented property offers a spacious living accommodation.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises a spacious entrance hall, guest WC with shower/steam room, three reception rooms, front facing orangery, rear facing conservatory, kitchen, utility room and double integral garage.

Moving to the first floor there is the family bathroom along with four bedrooms including a generous master with en-suite.

Outside, the front garden is laid to lawn and the driveway to the front of the garage offers parking for at least four vehicles.

Moving to the larger rear garden, which is also laid to lawn, there is a decked area with a gazebo and electrics for a hot tub - which may be available by separate negotiation.

Complementing this fabulous outdoor space is a sun terrace with a generous workshop underneath.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Brearley Gardens, Liversedge, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £675,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0113 519 5546.

