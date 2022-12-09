This stunning detached family home in North Kirklees offers a spacious five bedroom living accommodation arranged over two floors.

The Mullions property on Roberttown Lane is an individual five bedroom detached family home, beautifully presented, offering spacious and flexible accommodation throughout.

Situated in the highly regarded village of Roberttown, the property is within walking distance of the local amenities and within the catchment area of Heckmondwike Grammar School.

The property is also well connected for accessing motorway networks and surrounding towns and cities including Mirfield, Huddersfield, Leeds and Manchester.

Boasting some wonderful features, the home comprises a family room/snug, downstairs toilet, dining room, lounge, breakfast kitchen, utility room, office, master bedroom with en-suite, three double bedrooms, one single bedroom and house bathroom.

The property also occupies a generous plot, with gardens to both the front and the rear.

The front garden comprises a patio, ponds and artificial lawn making it a low maintenance area to sit and relax. Whilst the rear garden comprises a good sized lawn, decking and raised beds – making it a great entertaining space.

The electric gated driveway at the front also provides plenty of off road parking.

The Mullions property on Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £635,000.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793998.

