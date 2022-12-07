Situated on a select development of three individually designed executive detached homes is this immaculately presented six bedroom detached property.

Located within a convenient walking distance of Oakwell Hall Country Park and a short drive from Junctions 26 and 27 of the motorway network, this property on Beck View provides a convenient commute into nearby towns and cities.

The property offers spacious accommodation arranged over three floors which could be occupied with the absolute minimum of expense.

Boasting all of the features you would expect of a property of this type, the home comprises solid oak staircase and doors, six double bedrooms, four bathrooms, two reception rooms, luxury dining/kitchen/family room, utility room and guest toilet.

The property is also enhanced by Upvc double glazed windows, solid oak front door, central heating system with under floor heating system to first and second floors, burglar alarm system, double integral garage and sun room to rear, making this property the ideal family home.

The outside also boasts a block paved drive and attractive well maintained private gardens.

This home in Beck View, Birstall, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £695,000.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793992.

1. Kitchen/family room

2. Kitchen/family room

3. Sun room

4. Utility room