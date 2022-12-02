A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spectacular Grade II period home in Liversedge.

The property - which is located on Headlands Road, Liversedge - is originally of timber frame construction, dating back to the 17th century, with original elements possibly dating back as early as 1485.

Oozing with character and charm, with original cornicing, oak panelling and beams, properties of this type very rarely come to the market

So, for those looking for something a little bit different look no further.

The ground floor of the property comprises an impressive reception hallway, cloakroom/wc, living room, formal dining room, snug with multi fuel burner, breakfast kitchen with pantry, utility room, vaulted cellar.

Moving to the first floor, there are five good sized bedrooms, house bathroom, guest bedroom with ensuite with eaves storage.

Outside comprises an in and out gated gravel driveway, formal lawn gardens, barbecue hut, stone paved patio, well stocked borders and gardens with mature trees.

This property truly is an incredible home, conveniently located within the village of Liversedge, ideal for those wishing to commute, with easy access to the M62 and M621 motorway network.

Situated on Headlands Road, Liversedge, this property is currently for sale on Rightmove guide price of £750,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 668611.

1. Living room Situated on Headlands Road, Liversedge, this property is currently for sale on Rightmove guide price of £750,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. Kitchen Situated on Headlands Road, Liversedge, this property is currently for sale on Rightmove guide price of £750,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3. Dining room Situated on Headlands Road, Liversedge, this property is currently for sale on Rightmove guide price of £750,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. Snug Situated on Headlands Road, Liversedge, this property is currently for sale on Rightmove guide price of £750,000. Photo: SUB Photo Sales