A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spectacular former Sunday school in Liversedge on Rightmove.

Located on School Lane in Hartshead, Liversedge, this substantial stone built detached former Sunday School has plenty to offer including extensive accommodation in excess of 4000 square feet.

With stunning far reaching views over near-by playing fields to the front and plenty of space within, this property would be the ideal purchase for an investor or a large family.

located close to the M62, this property is also ideal for commuters, with easy connections between nearby towns and cities.

Situated over two floors, the property comprises a living room, kitchen, utility room, dining room, reception/sitting area, snug, 12 bedrooms, 11 with en-suites, conservatory and sun terrace.

With an abundance of character, exposed stoneworks, beamed ceilings, part timber panelled walls, exposed floorboards, double glazing throughout and gas central heating this property is a great investment for potential buyers.

To the front of the property there is also an extensive flagged area which provides off road parking for a number of vehicles and an area for sitting out.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on School Lane in Hartshead, Liversedge, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £600,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 015589.

1. Reception/sitting area

2. Dining room

3. Snug

4. Bedroom