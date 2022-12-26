A fabulous opportunity has arisen to purchase this beautiful stone property in the sought after location of Hartshead Village.

Dating back to the 19th century, this four bedroom detached family home was originally designed to occupy an elevated position to appreciate the breath-taking far reaching views across Hartshead.

The property has since been extended by the current owners and renovated to a 'show home' standard.

The spacious ground-floor accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, spacious open plan dining kitchen, living room, utility room and downstairs toilet.

To the first floor landing, there is a family bathroom and four good sized bedrooms with one benefitting from a modern en-suite shower room.

Externally, alongside a paved pathway with steps rising to the property, mature hedges offer an excellent degree of privacy along with lawned gardens and a paved patio area.

The property also benefits from a detached double garage and driveway to the front providing ample off-road parking.

The rear of the property also has a detached workshop, detached garage and rights to park further vehicles located within a courtyard.

Within a short distance of local amenities, well regarded schooling, countryside walks and the M62 motorway links, this property would make an ideal family home.

viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Fall Lane in Liversedge, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £675,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 020 3907 2967.

