News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This property on Lower Lane in Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Gomersal on rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spacious family home situated in a highly sought after residential area.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago

Located in the village of Little Gomersal, near Cleckheaton, this impressive five bedroom, stone built, detached family home boasts a light and spacious living accommodation full of character.

Conveniently situated close to local amenities, schools, bus routes and within easy reach of the M62 motorway, this property would be the ideal investment for commuters.

The generous accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, boot room, lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility room, two ground floor double bedrooms and bathroom, study/occasional bedroom, three first floor bedrooms - one with en-suite facilities - and family bathroom.

Externally, the property hosts a gated driveway, which provides private parking and leads to a detached garage.

The front garden also comprises a paved and pebbled area and to the rear there is a lawned garden with two stone paved patio areas and mature hedging.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Lower Lane in Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 015258.

Take a look inside this impressive property for sale in Liversedge on Rightmove

Take a look inside this former Sunday school for sale in Liversedge on Rightmove

Take a look inside Roberttown's most expensive home for sale on Rightmove

1. Living room

This property on Lower Lane in Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

This property on Lower Lane in Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen/dining room

This property on Lower Lane in Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales

4. Dining room

This property on Lower Lane in Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
CleckheatonRightmoveLiversedge