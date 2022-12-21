A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spacious family home situated in a highly sought after residential area.

Located in the village of Little Gomersal, near Cleckheaton, this impressive five bedroom, stone built, detached family home boasts a light and spacious living accommodation full of character.

Conveniently situated close to local amenities, schools, bus routes and within easy reach of the M62 motorway, this property would be the ideal investment for commuters.

The generous accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, boot room, lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility room, two ground floor double bedrooms and bathroom, study/occasional bedroom, three first floor bedrooms - one with en-suite facilities - and family bathroom.

Externally, the property hosts a gated driveway, which provides private parking and leads to a detached garage.

The front garden also comprises a paved and pebbled area and to the rear there is a lawned garden with two stone paved patio areas and mature hedging.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Lower Lane in Little Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 015258.

