A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spacious detached family home situated in the sought after location of Birstall.

Accessed via remote controlled electric gates, this substantial three bedroom detached property occupies an elevated plot at the head of a well regarded cul-de-sac on Kingsway, Birstall.

Conveniently located for easy access into Birstall town centre, the property provides spacious accommodation which benefits from uPVC double glazing, gas central heating system, burglar alarm system, close circuit television, garage and conservatory.

With modern features throughout, the property briefly comprises an entrance porch, kitchen, utility room, guest cloak/wc, dining room, lounge, study, music room, ground floor bedroom with en-suite shower and two first floor bedrooms with en-suite.

Externally, the property occupies a superb plot with far reaching views, gardens and ample off-street parking.

To the front of the property is also an additional under house storage area which could be used as workshop or provide additional accommodation (subject to obtaining the necessary consents).

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Kingsway, Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £475,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793992.

