A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this incredible three bedroom detached property in the heart of Cleckheaton.

Described by the estate agents as a “true showstopper” this property on South Parade, Cleckheaton would make the perfect family home.

Nestled in the heart of Cleckheaton with many local amenities nearby, including a number of well rated schools and transport links, this property is very deceptive from the road side.

Inside, the property comprises an entrance hall with original door, lounge, beautiful family kitchen, utility space, shower room, contemporary glass extension and a cellar in the basement.

To the first floor are three good size bedrooms with the master having a hidden walk in wardrobe area and contemporary family bathroom with feature resin rendered walls, walk in glass shower and freestanding tub.

Externally the property, again has more to offer than first meets the eye, with a landscaped low maintenance garden with artificial lawn, outdoor entertaining/dining space, a walled garden to the front and a driveway providing ample off-road parking.

The property also benefits from a large garden studio with bifold doors to the front, perfect for use as a further entertaining space or even to run a business from home.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on South Parade, Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £375,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 015589.

1 . Entrance hall

2 . Kitchen

3 . Kitchen

4 . Lounge