A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive five bedroom detached home in Birstall.

Situated on Church Lane, this spacious property is within easy access of the town centre and a short drive from the motorway network - providing a convenient commute into nearby towns and cities.

Immaculately presented throughout the property this home could be occupied with the minimum of expense and would make the ideal family home.

Accessed via a private drive to rear the property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating system, burglar alarm system and double garage.

Internally, the property briefly comprises a spacious entrance hall with guest cloaks/wc, dining kitchen, utility room, dining room, lounge and study.

To the first floor landing the property also comprises five double bedrooms, three with en- suite bathrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from landscaped gardens with an abundance of plants and shrubs, with ample off-street parking.

viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793992.

