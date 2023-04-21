News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
3 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
46 minutes ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
2 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
3 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.
This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Birstall on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this impressive five bedroom detached home in Birstall.

By Jessica Barton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Situated on Church Lane, this spacious property is within easy access of the town centre and a short drive from the motorway network - providing a convenient commute into nearby towns and cities.

Immaculately presented throughout the property this home could be occupied with the minimum of expense and would make the ideal family home.

Accessed via a private drive to rear the property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating system, burglar alarm system and double garage.

Internally, the property briefly comprises a spacious entrance hall with guest cloaks/wc, dining kitchen, utility room, dining room, lounge and study.

To the first floor landing the property also comprises five double bedrooms, three with en- suite bathrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from landscaped gardens with an abundance of plants and shrubs, with ample off-street parking.

viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793992.

Take a look inside one of the most expensive properties for sale in Scholes on Rightmove

Take a look inside this stylish villa for sale in Batley on Rightmove

Take a look inside this incredible £1.1m property for sale near Dewsbury on Rightmove

This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

1. Entrance hall

This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

2. Dining kitchen

This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

3. Dining kitchen

This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000.

4. Utility room

This property on Church Lane in Birstall is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £625,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:RightmoveBatleyScholesDewsbury