A wonderful opportunity has arisen to purchase this beautiful five bedroom detached home in Scholes, near Cleckheaton.

Located on Scholes Lane this property would make the ideal modern family home whilst also offering convenient access to Leeds and the M62 motorway network.

Internally the spacious living accommodation comprises a dining room, open-plan lounge, snug, luxury kitchen and utility room.

To the first floor of this well appointed family home there are five bedrooms - two having en-suites - and a house bathroom.

However, a particular feature of this property is an impressive reception hall with gallery landing, which is open to full height and has a stone archway similar to that of a barn conversion.

Externally, the property has gated access opening to a gravel driveway, turning area and integral garage with electric door.

The property also benefits from a garden to the front, with borders and a pathway to the side. To the rear there is a manageable lawned garden with decked seating area.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Scholes Lane in Scholes is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £555,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627750.

1 . Reception hall This property on Scholes Lane in Scholes is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £555,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen This property on Scholes Lane in Scholes is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £555,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Utility room This property on Scholes Lane in Scholes is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £555,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Dining room This property on Scholes Lane in Scholes is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £555,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4