Take a look inside this beautiful modern family home in Scholes with a stunning reception hall and gallery landing

This beautiful five bedroom detached home in the village of Scholes offers modern and contemporary family living space.

A particular feature of this property is an impressive reception hall with gallery landing, open to full height and having a stone archway similar to that of a barn conversion.

Double doors lead to the entrance hall, which is enhanced with beautiful solid oak parquet flooring with glass and oak banister leading to the landing, first floor bedrooms and house bathroom.

The dining room is light with windows to two sides and a wooden stained floor.

The open plan lounge has a central focal dual fuel stove.

To the rear of the property is an open plan snug with stained wooden floor and external door leading to the rear garden and patio area. Double glass doors lead to the kitchen.

The beautiful fitted kitchen with central island and seating has solid oak parquet flooring, integrated appliances, double Belfast sink and double oven.

Utility room has tiled splash backs, solid oak parquet flooring and door leading out to the rear garden and patio area.

The master bedroom and second bedroom are both large double rooms with en suite bathrooms incorporating a shower, sink and WC.

There are an additional two double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

The house bathroom has a three piece suite in white, including bath, sink and WC, slate flooring and part tiled walls.

The property is set in an enclosed garden with wooden gates. There is plenty of space for parking, along with an enclosed and private rear garden and decked seating area.

This property on Scholes Lane is on sale with McField Residential priced £575,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627750.

