This attractive Dewsbury property is in a great location with scenic views

This detached property has a stunning interior with wood panelling and beams, wooden fireplaces, doors, staircase banisters and more.

Original features from the 1900s blend with more modern furnishing in the two versatile reception rooms.

The impressive ground floor accommodation includes a grand panelled hallway, staircase leading up to the first floor.

A beamed lounge features a stove beneath built-in wooden cupboards and display alcoves, to match the wooden panelling and window frames around the room.

There's a spacious beamed dining room with fabulous far-reaching views from its windows, and a well equipped kitchen with breakfast room.

The kitchen has fitted units, and a wooden fireplace with brick inset and tiled hearth containing a stove in the breakfasting area, with built-in cabinets to either side.

A utility room and a w.c. are added ground floor facilities.

Four sizeable bedrooms on the first floor include one that is currently used as a home office.

Within the stylish house bathroom is a bath, shower cubicle and washbasin, plus built-in storage, and there's a separate w.c. accessible from the landing.

There's also potential for the loft to be converted in to further living space if so desired.

Lawned gardens with hedged boundaries and some mature trees, plants and shrubs are to both the front and rear of the house, with exceptional country views stretching out in to the distance.

Parking space for three cars is available on the gated driveway, along with the garage.In a quiet and private location, the property has good access to road and rail links, and is close to well regarded schools.This home in Stockhill Street, Dewsbury, is for sale at £450,000, with Dan Pearce Sells Homes, tel. 0113 868 0406.

