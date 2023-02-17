This immaculately presented detached bungalow on the highly regarded Woodlands Road in Batley has stunning views over the town and surrounding area.

The property briefly comprises of three double bedrooms, bathroom and en suite, kitchen, utility room, lounge, dining room and conservatory.

Externally the property comes with parking, a double garage and large gardens, and is close to local amenities and motorway networks.

The spacious lounge has large windows looking out over beautiful views. It comes with a fireplace including living flame gas fire.

The naturally bright dining room has archways leading to the kitchen and conservatory, double doors leading to the living room and patio doors leading to the raised paved patio in the rear garden.

The fully fitted kitchen has wall and base units and complementary granite worktops, plus a 1.5 bowl sink inset in the worktop.

The kitchen comes equipped with an integrated dishwasher, electric oven, ceramic hob, extractor fan and free-standing under counter fridge and freezer.

The conservatory with large windows has skylights with fantastic views to two elevations.

The master bedroom is a double room to the front of the property including fitted wardrobes.

Bedroom two is a double room to the front of the property, including fitted wardrobes, bedside tables, headboard and dressing table. A doorway leads through to the en suite.

The en suite includes a three piece suite (shower cubicle, wash basin and WC).

Bedroom three is a double room to the rear of the property, including fitted wardrobes, bedside tables, headboard and dressing table. This bedroom includes a large window and glazed door leading to the raised paved patio in the rear garden.

The luxury bathroom features a four piece suite including walk-in shower enclosure, basin inset in vanity unit, bath and WC.

To the front of the property there is a large driveway, lawned gardens and double garage with electric doors.

The rear of the property includes a large garden over two levels. The lower level is lawned and the upper level is a stone paved patio, with an open aspect onto fields.

This property on Woodlands Road, Batley is available to let by Barkers Estate Agents for a rent of £1,800 per calendar month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 669801.

Living room

Kitchen

Dining room

Conservatory