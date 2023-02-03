A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spectacular five bedroom detached family home situated in the sought after location of Upper Batley.

Rare to the market this spectacular five bedroom detached residence is situated on the highly regarded Carlinghow Hill in upper Batley and is within walking distance of the prestigious Batley Grammar School.

The wonderful features, quality fixtures and fittings throughout the property demonstrate individuality and oozes character charm.

The property is set within magnificent, private grounds and briefly comprises an entrance hall, cloaks/WC, lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, conservatory, five bedrooms, luxury family bathroom and an en-suite shower room.

To the exterior there is a gated driveway providing private parking for up to three cars and there are wonderful well maintained enclosed gardens to the front and rear.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Carlinghow Hill in Upper Batley is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 907328.

1 . Kitchen

2 . Kitchen

3 . Kitchen

4 . Dining room