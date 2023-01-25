A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this superb four bedroom detached house situated in a highly regarded and sought after residential location.

When it comes to kerb appeal, this home on Snelsins Road in Cleckheaton - which was built by the award winning house builder Riva Homes - is a show stopper!

This superb four bedroom property offers immaculately presented accommodation and impressive room proportions, which would be ideal for everyday family living and entertaining.

The ground floor of this gorgeous home briefly comprises a large hallway, well sized lounge, large open plan kitchen/dining/living space and modern utility room and cloakroom. The ground floor also benefits from a large integral double garage with power lighting and electrically operated door.

The first floor has four double bedrooms, all with en-suites, with the master bedroom also comprising an abundance of wardrobe space and its own private balcony.

To the outside there is a landscaped tiered garden to the rear with lawns, patio and a modern garden room/office/gym. There is a private drive and parking space tucked behind electric gates.

The property also benefits from underfloor heating, integral appliances, alarm system and a fully heated garden room/office pod.

viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

Snelsins Road in Cleckheaton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01274 003179.

Open plan kitchen/dining/living space

Open plan kitchen/dining/living space

Open plan kitchen/dining/living space

Lounge