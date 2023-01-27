A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this modern four bedroom detached family home situated in the sought after location of Mirfield.

This superb detached family home, which is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on Blake Hall Drive, Mirfield, has been extended and renovated throughout, making it the most exceptional modern family home.

Enjoying a spacious living accommodation with quality finish and attention to detail throughout, this home briefly comprises an entrance hallway, office, utility room, downstairs W.C, lounge, with wood burning stove, sitting room/playroom and a large open plan kitchen/diner/family room which lead onto a terrace overlooking the lawned garden with stunning views beyond.

To the first floor there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms with the master bedroom benefiting from a luxurious en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

Externally, the driveway provides parking for several cars and leads to the integral garage with an electric door. The rear garden has a good sized lawn and upper terrace with glass balustrade which enjoys a pleasant aspect and views towards Hopton.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Blake Hall Drive in Mirfield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £595,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 907025.

1 . Open plan kitchen/diner/family room

2 . Open plan kitchen/diner/family room

3 . Open plan kitchen/diner/family room

4 . Utility room