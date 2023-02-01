News you can trust since 1858
This property on Briestfield Road in Thornhill Edge is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £750,000.

Take a look inside this stylish home for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this modern five bedroom detached family home situated in the sought after location of Thornhill Edge in Dewsbury.

By Jessica Barton
3 minutes ago

The property, which is situated on Briestfield Road in Thornhill Edge, is an impeccable five-bedroom family home set over three floors with panoramic views.

Internally the property comprises a remarkable kitchen/dining room, open plan family room with formal dining area, a stylish sitting room, utility room,downstairs W.C, separate games/cinema room and a large home study/bedroom.

The first floor offers a master bedroom with ensuite, a second bedroom with ensuite, two further sizable double bedrooms, and a luxury house bathroom.

Externally the property enjoys a large garden, with several beautiful patioed areas, driveway, and garage.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793998.

1. Kitchen/dining room

2. Family room/formal dining room

3. Sitting room

4. Cinema room

