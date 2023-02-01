Take a look inside this stylish home for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this modern five bedroom detached family home situated in the sought after location of Thornhill Edge in Dewsbury.

The property, which is situated on Briestfield Road in Thornhill Edge, is an impeccable five-bedroom family home set over three floors with panoramic views.

Internally the property comprises a remarkable kitchen/dining room, open plan family room with formal dining area, a stylish sitting room, utility room,downstairs W.C, separate games/cinema room and a large home study/bedroom.

The first floor offers a master bedroom with ensuite, a second bedroom with ensuite, two further sizable double bedrooms, and a luxury house bathroom.

Externally the property enjoys a large garden, with several beautiful patioed areas, driveway, and garage.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Briestfield Road in Thornhill Edge is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £750,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 793998.

1 . Kitchen/dining room

2 . Family room/formal dining room

3 . Sitting room

4 . Cinema room