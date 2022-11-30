A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spectacular three bedroomed barn conversion on Leeds Road, Mirfield.

Forming part of Mock Hall Farm, The Stables property is grade II listed, offering characterful features and a spacious layout over two floors - making it the ideal family home.

Arriving at the property you are greeted with twin timber gates, which lead onto a charming stone cobbled driveway with a detached stone built double garage.

Moving inside the property, the ground floor of the barn comprises a spacious and characterful living room, which hosts lots of natural light, the family bathroom, dining room/kitchen with exposed oak timbers, utility room and two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room.

The first floor comprises another large double bedroom, with an en-suite shower room and Juliet balcony.

However, one of the main selling points about this house is its generous garden.

With a stone flagged area which spans the width of the property and a country style stone flagged patio which has steps rising to a well-maintained garden - what's not to love?

The property also has a good degree of privacy as a timber fence borders the dry stone wall which surrounds the property.

The Stables property on Leeds road, Mirfield, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

