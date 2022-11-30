News you can trust since 1858
This property on Leeds road, Mirfield, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

Mirfield barn conversion for sale on Rightmove for £650,000

A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spectacular three bedroomed barn conversion on Leeds Road, Mirfield.

By Jessica Barton
2 hours ago

Forming part of Mock Hall Farm, The Stables property is grade II listed, offering characterful features and a spacious layout over two floors - making it the ideal family home.

Arriving at the property you are greeted with twin timber gates, which lead onto a charming stone cobbled driveway with a detached stone built double garage.

Moving inside the property, the ground floor of the barn comprises a spacious and characterful living room, which hosts lots of natural light, the family bathroom, dining room/kitchen with exposed oak timbers, utility room and two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room.

The first floor comprises another large double bedroom, with an en-suite shower room and Juliet balcony.

However, one of the main selling points about this house is its generous garden.

With a stone flagged area which spans the width of the property and a country style stone flagged patio which has steps rising to a well-maintained garden - what's not to love?

The property also has a good degree of privacy as a timber fence borders the dry stone wall which surrounds the property.

The Stables property on Leeds road, Mirfield, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £650,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

1. Dining room/kitchen

1. Dining room/kitchen

2. Living room

2. Living room

3. Double bedroom

3. Double bedroom

4. En-suite shower room

4. En-suite shower room

