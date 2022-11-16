With 2022 nearing its end, many people are considering taking the plunge and finding a new place to call home in the new year.
This list shows the 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove.
1. £1,250,000
Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield. On sale with Simon Blyth for offers in the region of £1,250,000. Call 01226 447681
2. £1,200,000
The Fairway, Sands Lane, Mirfield. On sale with Simon Blyth for offers in the region of £1,200,000. Call 01226 447681
3. £799,995
Pumphouse Lane, Mirfield. On sale with Dan Pearce Sells Homes Estate Agency priced £799,995. Call 0113 5197890
4. £650,000
Leeds Road, Mirfield. On sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £650,000. Call 01484 627641
