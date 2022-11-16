News you can trust since 1858
This property on Hopton Hall Lane is one of two in Mirfield currently on the market priced more than £1million

The 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove

With 2022 nearing its end, many people are considering taking the plunge and finding a new place to call home in the new year.

By Dominic Brown
3 minutes ago

This list shows the 11 most expensive homes currently for sale in Mirfield on Rightmove.

For more information about any of these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1. £1,250,000

Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield. On sale with Simon Blyth for offers in the region of £1,250,000. Call 01226 447681

2. £1,200,000

The Fairway, Sands Lane, Mirfield. On sale with Simon Blyth for offers in the region of £1,200,000. Call 01226 447681

3. £799,995

Pumphouse Lane, Mirfield. On sale with Dan Pearce Sells Homes Estate Agency priced £799,995. Call 0113 5197890

4. £650,000

Leeds Road, Mirfield. On sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £650,000. Call 01484 627641

