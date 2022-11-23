This fabulous Grade II listed property, located in the sought after commuter village of Mirfield, offers a spacious and characterful family home.

Situated on Hopton Hall Lane in Mirfield, this property is within a few minutes' drive of the M62 motorway network and is well placed for those wanting access to the surrounding towns, villages and popular schools.

With a magnificent array of rooms, situated across two floors, and period-style décor throughout, Hopton Hall is a property not to be missed.

On arrival to the property you are greeted by a magnificent door - believed to be the original - with multi-panelled and iron hinges with glazing above, which gives access through to the impressive hallway.

Moving through from the hallway, which has decorative mouldings, the ground floor of the property comprises a downstairs bathroom, two sitting rooms, snug, butlers kitchen, utility room, dining room and living/dining kitchen.

The staircase with spindle balustrading and a curved handrail leads to the first floor, which comprises six bedrooms - two with en-suite’s - large storage cupboard, study, house bathroom, house shower room and galleried landing over the kitchen area.

The property also comprises an attractive wine cellar with a vaulted ceiling which is located in the basement.

The property sits within beautiful gardens and grounds, which has two driveways.

The exterior also comprises a detached double garage and detached double-storey outbuilding which includes a home office and garden store.

As an added feature, the driveway between the hall and the church located on the lane gives access to a former tennis court, which is a suitable building plot to the rear of the property.

This area of land is available at an extra cost of offers around £100,000.

An internal viewing is recommended to fully understand the superb blend of period and modern that allow Hopton Hall to be a most welcoming, large and yet very comfortable family home.

This property on Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield, is currently for sale on Rightmove for offers in the region of £1,250,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01226 447681.

1. Hopton Hall

2. Hallway

3. Sitting room

4. Sitting room