News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The impressive approach to the property for sale in Ossett.
The impressive approach to the property for sale in Ossett.
The impressive approach to the property for sale in Ossett.

See what this unique high-spec property in a top location has to offer...

This modern home with spectacular views over the valley is of a unique design, and has been fully renovated.

By Sally Burton
42 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:05pm

Its spacious lounge is a highlight, with double doors out to a balcony, from which you can look over miles of countryside.

With a high vaulted ceiling, this room has a feature fireplace and a walk-in bay window.

An upper level provides flexible space, ideal for a study or play area.

The hallway has a split staircase with glass balustrade, to both levels, and there is a cloakroom, and a door to the garage.

In the sleek German kitchen is a range of built-in AEG appliances, including a dishwasher and fridge freezer.

Fitted units have stone worktops, with integrated ovens, grill and warming drawer. An electric Velux roof window adds to the light from a large rear window. There's a separate utility room, and a w.c..

Large scale windows with great views also feature in the dining room.

There are four double bedrooms, the main room having fitted wardrobes with bedside tables and matching headboards. A tiled en suite has a super-size shower, and vanity wash basin and w.c. unit with a granite top and windowsill.

Two further bedrooms have fitted furniture, while the fourth, with a Velux window, is used currently as a home office, with shelving.

A free-standing bath tub is a relaxing feature within the stylish house bathroom, that has a wall-hung vanity unit.

Gardens with lovely views have landscaped sections, with decked areas, and a summer house.

A double garage with remote control door has storage space above, and there’s driveway parking for three cars.

This home in The Highlands, Ossett, is for sale at £550,000, with Reeds Rains, Ossett, tel. 01924 262777.

More property: www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/peek-inside-this-immaculate-converted-barn-now-a-home-in-a-prime-location-4038881

www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-incredible-family-home-for-sale-in-mirfield-on-rightmove-4039444

1. The Highlands, Ossett

A super-sleek kitchen with integrated appliances and an electric Velux window.

Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales

2. The Highlands, Ossett

The spacious sitting room has a feature fireplace and walk-in bay window.

Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales

3. The Highlands, Ossett

Double doors lead from the lounge to a balcony with rewarding views.

Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales

4. The Highlands, Ossett

A roomy dining space with plenty of light.

Photo: Reeds Rains

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GardensOssettReeds Rains