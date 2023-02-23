Peek inside this immaculate converted barn, now a home in a prime location

Anyone seeking a modern yet highly individual home, with open plan living style yet plenty of character, may be interested in this property for sale in Mirfield.

The unique, four bedroom barn conversion is immaculate inside, with bright and flexible space that will allow any new occupant to make the house their own.

Its floor to ceiling glass entrance to the hallway gives a first impression of light and warmth, and this pervades throughout the property.

With underfloor heating as a feature throughout, the property has solid oak doors and staircase, with beamed and trussed ceilings adding to the general appeal.

Its accommodation includes a large, light and modern, beamed kitchen through to diner, with a range of fitted units and a central island with breakfast bar. Glass doors open to outside.

An additional utility room adds to the facilities, and there is a ground floor cloakroom with w.c..

The living room, with a cosy stove and ceiling beams, is both spacious and comfortable, and has a set of patio doors that open out to the garden.

A gallery landing leads to all four bedrooms on the first floor, the main bedroom having its own en suite bathroom. One bedroom has skylight windows.

There is a family bathroom, with both bath and shower included within the suite.

Outside is ample parking space for several vehicles on the block paved driveway.

The property is bound by attractive stone walls, and has a lawned garden with a paved patio and also a raised, decked seating area.

Within its sought after location in Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield, this home is for sale at £475,000 with Whitegates estate agents, Mirfield.

Call 01924 493269 for more information or to book a viewing.

