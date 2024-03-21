The stunning property, viewed from its rear lawned garden.The stunning property, viewed from its rear lawned garden.
The stunning property, viewed from its rear lawned garden.

See this wonderful character home in Birstall, for sale at just under £300k

This stone-built, three bedroom detached home has great character, with a stylish, comfortable interior, and further development potential.
By Sally Burton
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT

In a 'tucked away' location, it has a front walled garden with steps to the front door.

An entrance hall with original tiling has a solid wood staircase with dual balustrade leading up, through a Victorian ceiling arch.

The lounge has a striking living flame gas fire, with marble backdrop and wooden surround, as a focal point, while arched, stained glass windows fill the room with natural light. Deep skirting boards, ornate cornices, and a decorative ceiling rose all add interest.

A rear entrance porch provides access to all ground floor rooms, and down into the cellar.

In the fitted dining kitchen that overlooks the rear garden are white units, wooden flooring, a central island and a feature fireplace, with stained glass windows.

Two large, flexible-use cellars are on the lower ground floor, and present conversion opportunities, with a rear external door.

A first floor landing leads to three bedrooms, the main one looking over the garden and fields, while the bathroom has a recently fitted modern suite with a double walk-in shower.

The manicured rear garden is tranquil and private, with lawns, trees, shrubs and patios. Steps lead up to one seating area which is a perfect spot for al fresco dining.

A stone-built outhouse could be used as a summer house, outdoor office, or storage space.

To the side of the house is a driveway with parking space for multiple vehicles.

The property has both central heating and double glazing.

This home in Mill Street, Birstall, Batley, is currently for sale at £299,950, with Trust Sales and Lettings, Mirfield, tel. 01924 692240.

A spacious kitchen with fitted units has a central island, a feature fireplace and stained glass windows.

1. Mill Street, Birstall, Batley

Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings, Mirfield

An alternative view of the dining kitchen, with fireplace feature.

2. Mill Street, Birstall, Batley

Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings, Mirfield

The lounge, with a central wood and marble feature fireplace with living flame gas fire, has intricate period decorative detail.

3. Mill Street, Birstall, Batley

Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings, Mirfield

A lovely stained glass window with a scenic view.

4. Mill Street, Birstall, Batley

Photo: Trust Sales and Lettings, Mirfield

