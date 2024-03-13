Inside this impressive modern home with land, for sale on edge of Mirfield

The Orchard has a large grazing paddock of over an acre and a wooden barn that could become stabling. Beyond this are open fields with extensive views.

With the house is private parking for multiple vehicles.

Its luxurious interior includes a bespoke dining kitchen with built-in Neff appliances and fitted units with granite worktops.

A secondary kitchen is ideal for entertaining as it opens to an outdoor stone flagged dining terrace.

This terrace is also accessed from the stunning new garden room with underfloor heating, that is part open plan to the formal dining area, and has a bank of bi-folding doors.

Reception rooms include a spacious sitting room with oak flooring and a striking raised gas fire.

Five bedrooms on the first floor feature a deluxe main bedroom with a Juliet balcony, its own dressing room and a spacious en suite with Phoenix spa bath, shower cubicle and underfloor heating.

The remaining bedrooms include a guest suite with a luxury en suite. One room is used currently as a home office.

A stylish house bathroom with underfloor heating has a stand-alone slipper bath and a large shower unit.

The versatile annexe is currently used as a gymnasium, with its own w.c., and has potential to be adapted to an entertaining room, studio, or a self contained two-bedroom, double-storey property, subject to planning requirements.

Situated on the outer edge of Mirfield, with its wide choice of shops, eateries and services, the property also has excellent transport links.

The Orchard, Far Common Road, Mirfield, is for sale at £1,300,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 432773.

