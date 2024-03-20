See the fabulous provision inside and outside this spectacular £1.25m Wakefield home

Its luxurious facilities include a leisure complex with pool and gym, and a social area with an outdoor bar.

Then there's the Scandinavian barbecue hut overlooking the paddock, with a seating area and a suite with multi-fuel stove, and the potential to use as a guest bedroom.

There are stables, a hot tub area with decking and shower, and further leisure facilities that include a zip wire, a Wendy house, play fort and a yard box for quad bikes or similar.

The extended family home of meticulous design has bi-fold doors and windows that frame the landscape while allowing light to flood in to the luxurious interior.

A high spec family kitchen has a low level Quartz breakfast bar, and opens to a new, large outdoor patio.

Smart appliances from NEFF allow you to control your oven fully from your smart phone.

There's an induction hob with downdraft extractor, a square sink with InSinkErator, coffee machine, microwave oven, fridge and separate freezer, a wine cooler, instant hot tap and built-in pantry.

One reception area has an original fireplace, while a snug, with dual aspect bespoke glazing, has a red brick feature fireplace with multi-fuel stove.

The formal sitting room with ambient cove ceiling lighting, has huge picture windows and a contemporary gas fire.

Both the electric blinds and the sitting room fireplace are controlled via a Somfy app, so you can arrive home in winter to a welcoming warmth.

Amtico flooring flows through the entrance hall, sitting room and family kitchen.

Further ground floor facilities include a double bedroom with shower room, and a large utility.

Four bedrooms are on the first floor, three of which have en suites, and there's a house bathroom.

An impressive main suite with dressing area and fitted furniture, has superb views through bespoke glazing.

Contemporary indoor to outdoor living is perfected in this showcase family property.

Valley View, Carr Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, has an asking price of £1,250,000, with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881.

